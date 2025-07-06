2025 F1 British Grand Prix in IST: One of the most awaited races in any Formula One calendar year, the F1 British Grand Prix returns for its 2025 season edition. The F1 British GP 2025 will take place at the iconic Silverstone Circuit in Towcester and is expected to be another high-profile race. The F1 British GP qualifying was heavily contested, with defending champion Max Verstappen pipping past Oscar Piastri to clinch pole position. F1 2025: Max Verstappen’s Masterclass Clinches Pole Position at British Grand Prix Qualifying.

Lando Norris, George Russell, and 2024 British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton complete a solid top five in the starting grid. The race will also decide if Piastri or Nando takes advantage in the ongoing Drivers' standings, while the constructors' championship is solely dominated by McLaren. Meanwhile, Ollie Bearman, who finished eighth in qualifying, will start at 18th due to a red-flag infringement penalty.

2025 F1 British Grand Prix Details

Race 2025 F1 British Grand Prix Date Sunday, July 6 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Silverstone Circuit Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, Tata Play FanCode Sports, no telecast available in India

When is F1 British Grand Prix 2025 in IST?

The F1 British Prix 2025 main race is scheduled to take place on July 6 and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The event will take place at Silverstone Circuit in Towcester. For British GP 2025 viewing options, fans can scroll below. F1 2025 Standings: Lando Norris Closes in On McLaren Team Mate Oscar Piastri By Finishing In Pole Position at Austrian GP 2025.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 British Grand Prix 2025 in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live streaming viewing options for the F1 British Grand Prix 2025. Fans can watch the F1 Canadian GP on the FanCode app and website after buying a pass.

