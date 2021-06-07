The much anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight ended in a draw as both fighters went the distance. As it was an exhibition bout, no winner was announced as both the contestants went full eight rounds with the match ending without a knockout. The former boxing champion dominated most of the clash with Paul, doing some of his best work in the clinch position. Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Result: Match Ends in a Draw As Both Fighter’s Go the Distance.

Ahead of this fight, Logan Paul had one professional fight under his belt against fellow YouTuber KSI, which he lost following a split decision. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather, who retired in 2017, had an undefeated record of 50-0 having won world titles across five weight classes during a two-decade career.

With the bout being a clash between a retired boxer and a YouTuber, it was an underwhelming spectacle for the fans, who made their disappointment known on social media. Spectators present at the venue, weren’t impressed wither as boos were heard across the stadium following the conclusion of the bout.

Feeling Bad

truly feel bad for anyone who dropped $50 on this 😭 #mayweatherpaul pic.twitter.com/W38TrydMiP — kira 🦋 (@kirabankss) June 7, 2021

Terrible Fight

That fight was terrible, but it would have been worse if I had paid. #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/WtuwhTjrFX — MusesoftheMind (@musesoftheminds) June 7, 2021

Robbed

I illegally streamed the #MayweatherPaul fight and i still feel robbed pic.twitter.com/zBRStRAZ86 — Creaturesssss (@asvps) June 7, 2021

Pissed

I am pissed because Logan Paul got more hugs in 8 rounds than I have the whole year💀#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/LNu17Dwkos — D1stJosh (@D1stJosh) June 7, 2021

Real Winners

the real winners are the ones who didn’t spend on #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/tHtRnIV3gQ — ᶠᴼᶻᶻ+* (@YoFozz) June 7, 2021

In other matches on the card, Badou Jack defeated Devin Colina in a one-sided mismatch. Louis Arias shocked Jarrett Hurd in a split decision and former NFL star Chad Johnson survived a four-round brawl with Brian Maxwell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).