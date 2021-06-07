The exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul ended in a draw with both fighters going the distance.

🔥 ¡Termina la pelea! 🔥 Floyd Mayweather y Logan Paul sostuvieron un combate de 8 asaltos en los que ‘TMT’ mostró gran nivel pese a sus 44 años 😎🔝 La pelea termina en empate ya que solo de haber KO, saldría un ganador 🤝😲#ESPNKnockOut 🥊 pic.twitter.com/phwnvAKLbe — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) June 7, 2021

