2019–20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw Free Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Live Telecast of UEL Last 16 Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)

Europa League Draw (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The Round of 32 was a roller coaster ride as a lot of big-name teams and possible tournament favourites were knocked out of the competition. The UEL last 16 draw will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland on February 28, 2020 (Friday). 15 teams have booked their place for the knockout round as the winner of Salzburg vs Frankfurt will occupy the final spot. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16, can scroll down below for more details. 2019–20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know.

The round of 32 had a lot of upsets as European heavyweights such as Arsenal, Ajax, Sporting CP, Celtic and FC Porto have all been eliminated from the competition. Arsenal suffered a heart-breaking last-minute defeat against Olympiacos as Youssef El-Arabi’s strike in 119th minute took the Greek side into the last 16. Meanwhile, fellow English Premier League teams Manchester United and Wolves have qualified for the further rounds. Arsenal 1–2 Olympiacos, UEFA Europa League 2019–20: Gunners Knocked Out of Europe After Shock Defeat at Emirates.

When is 2019-20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw?

The 2019-20 UEL last 16 draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland on February 28, 2020 (Friday). The draw is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm CET.

How to Watch Live Telecast of 2019-20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw?

As Sony Pictures Network have the official broadcasting rights of UEFA Europa League, they will be telecasting the draw on their channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to see the 2019-20 UEL Last 16 draw live on TV.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming of 2019-20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw?

SonyLiv are the official streaming partner of Sony Network and will be streaming the draw live. Fans can catch the live-action of the UEL 2019-20 Last 16 draw on the SonyLiv app as well as the website.

The first leg of the matches are scheduled for March 12, 2020 (Thursday) and the second leg fixtures will be played on March 19, 2020 (Thursday). The kick-off timings will be split between 11:25 pm IST to 01:30 am IST.