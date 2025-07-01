Mumbai, July 1: In football, midfielders are often the heartbeat of a team. They connect defence with attack, dictate the rhythm of play, and ensure the game flows smoothly. It's their vision, control, and work rate that frequently decide the outcome of matches. Let's look at the best midfielders of the Indian Super League (ISL). Chennaiyin FC Bid Farewell to Scottish Playmaker Connor Shields Ahead of ISL 2025–26 Season.

Elano

The inaugural season had plenty of big names, but Elano was the brightest. The Brazilian midfielder netted eight goals and provided two assists for Chennaiyin FC, making him the top goal contributor that season.

Hugo Boumous

If there was ever a season where a midfielder looked untouchable, it was Hugo Boumous in 2019-20. With 11 goals and nine assists, he was a constant threat and helped FC Goa finish top of the league to clinch the ISL Shield.

Madih Talal

In Punjab FC's debut ISL season, Talal was the revelation. The midfielder racked up a league-high 10 assists and chipped in with six goals, helping the newcomers finish a commendable eighth and contest for a playoff spot.

Javi Hernandez

He took his game up a notch in 2024-25, bagging nine goals and three assists for Jamshedpur FC, his most productive season yet in terms of goals.

Manuel Lanzarote

Manuel Lanzarote racked up 13 goals and added six assists for FC Goa in the 2017-18 season.