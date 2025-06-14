Mumbai, June 14: Kerala Blasters have signed young goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh on a three-year deal, committing his future to the club until 2028. Arsh is widely regarded as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the country. He joins the Blasters from Mohun Bagan Super Giant, where he developed into a dependable presence within the squad and gained valuable experience in prestigious domestic and continental competitions, including the Indian Super League, Durand Cup, Super Cup and AFC Cup. East Bengal FC Part Ways With Foreign Trio Hector Yuste, Rafael Messi Bouli and Richard Celis Ahead of ISL 2025–26 Season.

Born in Chhattisgarh, Arsh has steadily progressed through Indian football’s competitive landscape with a calm and mature presence between the sticks. Known for his strong reflexes, composure under pressure and ability to organize his defence, he brings a confident and ambitious mindset to the Blasters setup.

Arsh Anwer Shaikh Joins Kerala Blasters

“I’m really happy to join Kerala Blasters FC. This club is from a place where football is loved deeply, and I have always seen how passionate the fans are. Also, I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career. I believe this is the right environment for me to learn, gain more experience and grow as a player. I will work hard every day and give my best to help the team in any way I can," Arsh said in a statement.

On the signing, Abhik Chatterjee, CEO of Kerala Blasters FC, said, “We are focused on assembling a team that understands our long-term vision as well as our competitive goals. Strengthening our goalkeeping department is a key part of that process, and bringing in a young, talented goalkeeper like Arsh is a step in that direction. Mumbai City FC Sign Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung Ahead of ISL 2025–26 Campaign.

"We see him as someone who can develop with us and be a part of the bigger project we are working on at this club. We believe in his potential. Our focus remains on investing in promising Indian players who can become the backbone of our future.”

Sharing his thoughts on Arsh’s arrival, Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director of Kerala Blasters FC, said, “Arsh is a young goalkeeper with good natural talent. He has strong fundamentals, a good mentality, and stays calm under pressure. We believe his arrival will increase the competition in our goalkeeping group, which is important for pushing everyone to a higher level. He has a profile that we liked, and we are confident he can develop well with us and become an important part of the squad.”

Arsh becomes Blasters' second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Amey Ranawade. He will add further strength to a goalkeeping unit that includes Sachin Suresh and Nora Fernandes, who joined the club last season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).