Royal Antwerp will be travelling to Cyprus on Thursday for taking on AC Omonia in the first round of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The match will be held at the GSP Stadium in Cyprus. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game first. So both teams come into the fixture with an unbeaten streak while taking into consideration their last two matches. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages.

Both AC Omonia and Royal Antwerp have won a game and the other one ended with a draw. However, Omonia had been dumped out of Champions League Qualification when they lost both legs in round three to GNK Dinamo Zagreb. For Royal Antwerp, this will be a real test for the new manager Brian Priske as he took over the reins of the team four matches ago. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is AC Omonia vs Royal Antwerp, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

AC Omonia vs Royal Antwerp, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the GSP Stadium in Cyprus on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of AC Omonia vs Royal Antwerp, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA competitions in India and is likely to telecast the AC Omonia vs Royal Antwerp, UEL 2021-22 on its channels. However, it is not certain if the broadcasters will telecast UEL Playoff matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Omonia vs Royal Antwerp, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 live streaming can be available on online platforms as fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website as they are likely to provide the live streaming of AC Omonia vs Royal Antwerp, UEL 2021-22 clash but it is not certain that stream of playoff games will be available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).