UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Nottingham Forest travel to Portugal to face Sporting Braga on 22 January, in a high-stakes Matchday 7 fixture of the UEFA Europa League 2025–26 league phase. Both sides are currently embroiled in a tense battle for a top-eight finish, which would secure automatic qualification for the Round of 16 and avoid a two-legged playoff in February. Sitting just two points apart in the standings—Braga in 7th and Forest in 11th—this penultimate league stage encounter at the Estádio Municipal de Braga carries significant weight for their continental aspirations. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane's Brace Helps Bayern Munich Climb to 2nd Spot; Liverpool Jumps to 4th.

Under the new UEFA Europa League format, finishing in the top eight of the 36-team league table is a priority to minimize fixture congestion. A victory for Braga would virtually guarantee their place in the automatic qualification spots. For Forest, a win away from home would see them leapfrog their hosts and put their destiny in their own hands ahead of the final matchday.

Historically, this is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. While Braga have a strong record against English opposition, Forest’s recent 2-0 victory over Porto earlier in the tournament has given the East Midlands side confidence that they can succeed on Portuguese soil.

Where to Watch: Live Streaming and TV Telecast in India

For fans in India, the match kicks off in the early hours of Friday, 23 January, due to the time difference. The Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive rights for the UEFA Europa League in the Indian subcontinent.

Live Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

TV Telecast: Fans can watch the action live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Live Updates: Real-time scores and minute-by-minute commentary can be tracked on the official UEFA.com match centre and the SonyLIV platform. Match Fact

Feature Details Competition UEFA Europa League 2025–26 (League Phase) Match Sporting Braga vs Nottingham Forest Date 23 January (IST) Kick-off Time 01:30 IST Venue Estádio Municipal de Braga, Portugal Current Standings Braga (7th, 13 pts) | Forest (11th, 11 pts) Referee Igor Pajač (Croatia) TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Ten 2 / HD

Match Preview and Tactical Outlook

Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest side enters the match buoyed by a resilient 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal last weekend. The "Tricky Trees" have been one of the competition's most disciplined defensive units, conceding just once in their last four European outings. However, Dyche faces a potential crisis in attack; with Chris Wood sidelined by a knee injury and Taiwo Awoniyi ineligible for this stage, a late fitness test will be required for top scorer Igor Jesus, who sustained a minor knock.

Sporting Braga, meanwhile, have turned their home stadium into a "European fortress," winning 10 of their last 13 continental matches. Despite a recent dip in domestic form, the "Archbishops" remain a potent threat through captain Ricardo Horta, who is set to make his 50th Europa League start tonight. The hosts will be without suspended top scorer Rodrigo Zalazar, but the experience of 39-year-old Joao Moutinho in midfield is expected to be vital in controlling the tempo against Forest’s physical approach.

