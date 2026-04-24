Home

Sports

Football Football UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body concluded that the 20-year-old violated Article 14 of the Disciplinary Regulations.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has imposed a six-match suspension on Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for using discriminatory language during a Champions League 2025-26 fixture against Real Madrid. The ruling, announced on 24 April 2026, follows an investigation into a heated exchange with Vinícius Júnior during the first leg of their knockout play-off in February. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Match?.

Investigations and Findings

While initial allegations suggested racial abuse, reports indicate that Prestianni’s defence involved admitting to a homophobic slur rather than a racist one. UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body concluded that the 20-year-old violated Article 14 of the Disciplinary Regulations.

The six-game ban includes the one-match provisional suspension Prestianni served during the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu. Benfica, who previously defended the Argentine as a victim of a 'smear campaign', have seen their initial appeals dismissed. Real Madrid Provide Formal Evidence to UEFA in Vinicius Jr Racial Abuse Case Involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

UEFA's Stance on Discrimination

The heavy sanction reflects UEFA’s 'zero tolerance' policy towards all forms of discrimination. The incident caused a ten-minute delay during the match after Vinícius Júnior alerted referee François Letexier, who subsequently activated the anti-racism protocol.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (rte). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).