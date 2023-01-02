AFC (Asian Football Confederation) has recently decided to revamp the continental club competitions in Asia. Asian Champions League currently allows 40 clubs to take part in the main competition. After the recent announcement, the premier Asian club competition will only have only 24 clubs from the 2024/25 season. 12 teams from both East and West zone will play in an open zonal league. Each team will play eight matches and the top eight teams from each zone will then qualify for the round of 16 stage. The round of 16 will happen in a double-leg format. However, from the quarter-finals, teams, a centralised venue will host the matches. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

AFC has also made changes to the second-tier tournament, AFC Cup as well. From the 2024/25 season, AFC Cup will have 32 teams. Eight groups will be formed which will contain four teams. Two teams from each group will then qualify for the round of 16 stage. From this stage, a double-leg knockout match will be played until the final, which will be a single-leg match.

The Asian Football Confederation also introduced a new third-tier tournament which will have 20 teams. Now in this article let's take a look at how many slots India will have in ACL, AFC Cup and the new third-tier tournament from the 2024/25 season.

How Many Slots will India Have in Asian Champions League from the 2024/25 Season?

AFC have announced the newly revamped format of the Asian Champions League, Asia's Premier club competition. This however has not come as good news for the Indian clubs. From the 2024/25 season, ACL will have 24 teams. Indian who are currently in the seventeenth place in the AFC club rankings will not have any slots in the tournament.

How Many Slots will India Have in AFC Cup from the 2024/25 Season?

After the recent changes in AFC club competitions, India will have one direct slot in the AFC Cup group stage. Another club will have a chance to qualify by playing in the playoffs. AFC Introduces New Format for Asian Champions League, New Third Tire Tournament To Take Place From 2024–25 Season.

How Many Slots will India Have in Newly Formed Third Tier Asian Club Competition from the 2024/25 Season?

AFC have announced the formation of a new third-tier club competition which will have 20 teams. India will not have any slots in the newly formed third-tier Asian club competition.

Asian Football Confederation or AFC has decided to make necessary changes to their club competitions. The new changes are made with an aim to “increase significantly the financial distribution to participating clubs.” However, this has come as a shock to Indian teams. From the 2024/25 season, India will lose their AFC Champions League slot. But if they manage to do well consistently in the AFC Cup, they can get back to the premier Asian club competition in future.

