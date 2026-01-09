Manchester City have officially completed the signing of forward Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth for an initial fee of £62.5 million. The 26-year-old Ghana international arrived at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, signing a contract that runs until June 2031. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

The deal, which includes a further £1.5 million in performance-related bonuses, marks the largest sale in Bournemouth’s history. Semenyo underwent a medical on Thursday after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner in his final appearance for the Cherries—a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Bolstering the Attack

The acquisition comes at a critical juncture for manager Pep Guardiola. Manchester City have faced recent fitness concerns in their forward line, with injuries to Savinho and Oscar Bobb leaving the squad light on natural width.

Semenyo has been one of the Premier League’s most productive attackers this season, recording 10 goals and three assists in 21 appearances. His ability to operate across the front three, particularly on the left wing, is expected to provide immediate competition for Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush.

A Career Ascent

Semenyo’s move to the champions continues a rapid rise through the tiers of English football. After starting his professional career at Bristol City and spending time on loan at clubs including Newport County and Sunderland, he joined Bournemouth in January 2023 for approximately £10 million.

During his two-and-a-half-year stint on the south coast, he developed into a physically dominant and technically gifted winger. His departure leaves a significant void for Bournemouth, who have now generated over £260 million in player sales during the 2025-26 season.

Reactions to the Move

Speaking at his unveiling on Friday, Semenyo described the transfer as a defining moment in his career. "I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," he said. "I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have set the highest of standards. I feel like I still have a lot of learning to do, and this is the best place for my development."

Manchester City’s Director of Football, Hugo Viana, noted that Semenyo was the club's primary target for the winter window, citing his "pace, power, and habit of influencing games" as key factors in the decision. Lionel Messi To Join Liverpool? Inter Miami Star Linked with Sensational January Loan Move.

Semenyo will wear the number 42 shirt for City. He is eligible for immediate selection and could make his debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United next Tuesday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Premier League ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

