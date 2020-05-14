Against Lionel Messi’s Wish, Barcelona Reportedly to Transfer Arthur Melo, Ansu Fati and Ivan Rakitic

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona has been at loses with no live-action happening and is talking about the transfers of three of their three prime players. Arthur Melo, Ansu Fati and Ivan Rakitic are the ones who could be transferred as per the latest reports cropping up online. All this is happening against Lionel Messi’s wishes. Arthur Melo has been struggling with his physical condition and there have been rumours that the Juventus would be cracking a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic. The loan list also includes the 17-year-old Ansu Fati and selling him would be a big loss for the Catalan Giants. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Other Barcelona Footballers Arrive for Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

It is said that Borussia Dortmund is quite keen on having the teenager board. As per the reports, it is said that the teenager has a lot of time to grow in Germany and will get ample opportunities. Ivan Rakitic is the third name that crops up on the list as slammed the Catalan Giants as he lost importance at the club. He is nearing an end at the club and the midfielder has an attractive offer from Italian club Lazio.

Talking about Barcelona, the team has just begun their practice session. Players like Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizamnn and others have already started sweating it out for the upcoming season. The players started practising after the Government of Spain gave a green signal to the teams to begin their practice session and thus the La Liga decided to start the impending season.