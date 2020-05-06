Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Other Barcelona Footballers Arrive for Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann Arrive for Undergoing Coronavirus Tests (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Barcelona)

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann were among the Barcelona footballers that turned up at the club’s training facility to undergo coronavirus tests as the club prepares to resume training next week. With La Liga hopeful of resuming the 2019-20 season from next month, clubs have been given the permission to start individual training sessions from next week. The season had come to a closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and was suspended indefinitely since March 23 as COVID-19 ran ravages through Spain claiming over 25, 000 lives. Last summer recruit, Frenkie de Jong was also seen arriving at the training centre. 5 Moments When Lionel Messi’s Sons Thiago & Mateo Won Our Hearts, From Taunting Their Father to Teasing Virgil van Dijk’s Nephew (Watch Videos).

The Spanish government had, last week, given permission for clubs and individual athletes to start training sessions as the country gradually eases the stringent coronavirus lockdown measures after almost nine weeks of complete shutdown. All players, including Messi, were seen arriving at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training cum medical facility for the coronavirus tests. The 32-year-old Messi was seen arriving wearing a mask and hand gloves as he stepped out of his car outside the club. Lionel Messi & Team to Undergo Medical Tests Ahead of Commencement of Remaining Season of La Liga.

Barcelona Players Arrive for Undergoing Coronavirus Tests

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper 👍 Today, the players returned to the Club’s facilities. pic.twitter.com/STreGHAzBw — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2020

The tests are part of the league’s medical protocol to protect the players and other staffs and clubs are bound to comply with the regulations before they resume training. The relaxation given by the government was the first of a four-phase de-escalation programme announced by the Spanish government, which allows players to train individually. Watch full video.

Watch Barcelona Players Arrive

🎥 The players were back at the Ciutat Esportiva today for medical tests. — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2020

Only a maximum of six players are allowed into the pitch. The rules also state that players will arrive to the training ground in their kits and wear masks and gloves when they are not training. The players will also be given training kit for each day by the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid also called its players for conducting the coronavirus tests on Wednesday. Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, among others, were seen arriving at the club’s training base to undergo treatment before starting training session. Atletico Madrid also carried out the tests and announced that they will resume training session as soon as the results are out.