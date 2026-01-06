The English Premier League (EPL) defending champions are said to be weighing up a loan offer for the 38-year-old Argentine, who is currently in the off-season with MLS side Inter Miami. While a permanent transfer is off the table, the proposal would see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner move to Merseyside for a four-to-five-week period to bolster the Reds' attacking options during a critical stretch of the season. Best South American Player 2025: Lionel Messi Misses Out On Award, Flamengo Star Giorgian De Arrascaeta Receives Prestigious Honour.

Lionel Messi: A Short-Term Solution for Liverpool

The move is reportedly motivated by a sudden shortage in Liverpool’s frontline. With record-signing Alexander Isak currently sidelined through injury, the club is looking for an elite temporary solution to maintain their momentum at the top of the table.

Sources in Spain suggest that Liverpool see Messi as the ideal "stop-gap" who can provide world-class creativity without requiring a long-term commitment. The deal would likely mirror the famous short-term loans of David Beckham and Thierry Henry, who returned to Europe from North America during the MLS winter breaks in previous years. Lionel Messi Visibly Furious After Interviewers Quiz Inter Miami Player About Sexual Relations, Star Argentina Icon Shuts Down Hosts With No Nonsense Response (Watch Video).

The MLS Connection

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2028 season, having recently signed a lucrative three-year extension. However, with the 2026 MLS campaign not scheduled to begin until mid-February, there is a window of opportunity for the player to maintain his match fitness at the highest level.

Proponents of the deal argue that the "Beckham Rule" provides a clear precedent for such a move. For Messi, a brief stint in the Premier League would represent one of the few remaining challenges in a career that has already seen him conquer La Liga, Ligue 1, and the international stage.

Tactical and Financial Hurdles

Despite the commercial and symbolic appeal of the move, significant hurdles remain. Liverpool’s transfer policy under the current regime has typically focused on younger, long-term investments rather than veteran stars.

The financial logistics of the deal are also complex. Even for a one-month loan, Messi’s wages and insurance costs would be substantial. Furthermore, Inter Miami may be reluctant to risk their captain’s fitness so close to the opening of their own season and the unveiling of their new stadium at Miami Freedom Park later this year.

Background: Messi’s Recent Form

Lionel Messi has shown little sign of slowing down in the United States. In the 2024/25 period, he recorded 43 goals and 25 assists across all competitions, helping Inter Miami secure the Supporters' Shield.

If the move to Anfield materialises, it would mark Messi's first-ever appearance in the English Premier League, potentially setting up a historic final chapter in his European club career.

