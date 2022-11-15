Aizawl would go up against TRAU FC in their respective first matches of their I-League 2022-23 campaign. Both these teams finished in the bottom half of the points table last season and would be looking to improve on that this season. While Aizawl, the former I-League champions, finished 10th on the table with 12 points, TRAU FC finished ninth with a marginally better goal difference. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to check out live streaming and telecast details of the match. Amul Announces Itself As Regional Sponsor of Portugal Football Team With Interesting Topical (Check Post)

TRAU FC have an impressive record over Aizawl FC when it comes to head-to-head stats. In a total of five matches played, they have had four wins as compared to Aizawl’s one. TRAU FC have also won on the last two occasions that they have faced Aizawl. The former I-League champions would hope for a fresh start in the tournament against an opponent that they have struggled against.

When is Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC, I-League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC match in I-League 2022-23 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on November 15, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

Eurosport and DD Sports are the official broadcast partners of the I-League 2022-23 season. Hence, fans in India can watch live action of the Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC I-League 2022-23 match on their TV sets on the abovementioned channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

The Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC match will also be available for live streaming online. Fans who are eager to watch live streaming of this match and all other games in the I-League can do so on the Discovery+ app.

