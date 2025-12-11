With a 1-0 lead, the India national cricket team will meet the South Africa national cricket team in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025, which is historic as the contest is the first-ever men's international match at Mullanpur. The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. which has hosted the Punjab Kings in IPL successfully. When is IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

In the IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025, the Men in Blue notched up a thumping win by 101 runs, thanks to a belligerent knock from Hardik Pandya and disciplined bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Co., thwarting South Africa's chase in the process.

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports? India Defeat South Africa by 101 Runs in 1st T20I 2025; Hardik Pandya, Bowlers Power Hosts to Dominant Victory.

Is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series and viewers in India will be able to watch the IND vs SA live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast, however, will not be available on DD National.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).