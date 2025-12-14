With the series tied at 1-1, the India national cricket team will meet the South Africa national cricket team in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025, in hopes of attaining a crucial lead again. The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the iconic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, which is regarded as one of the most scenic stadiums in the world. When is IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

India will need to showcase a better performance in both the batting and bowling departments, having seen an inexcusable show at Mullanpur. South Africa, on the other hand, will hope to maintain their all-round show, with both batters and bowlers leading the way as a complete unit. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports? Stands Named After Harmanpreet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh Inaugurated Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur

Is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series and viewers in India will be able to watch the IND vs SA live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast, however, will not be available on DD National.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2025 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).