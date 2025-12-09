India national cricket team is looking to maintain its winning run when the Men in Blue take on the South Africa national cricket team in the upcoming five-T20I series. India will clash with South Africa in the IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday. The T20I series follows India's thumping 2-1 victory over the Proteas, having lost the Tests 2-0. When is IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

India will rely on their new-age cricketers who are fearless in their approach, with players like Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the set-up. South Africa, meanwhile, will be looking at the likes of Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, and Donovan Ferreira to fire to gain success. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports? IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025, Cuttack Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barabati Cricket Stadium.

Is India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series and viewers in India will be able to watch the IND vs SA live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live telecast, however, will not be available on DD National.

