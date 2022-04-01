Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is staying tight-lipped about rumours linking him to taking up the managerial role at Manchester United. Ten Hag has been one of the frontrunners to take up the top job at Old Trafford and recent reports have also claimed that he is very close to being the new Red Devils boss. The other candidate who is also a reported favourite to replace Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United is PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Strike for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur Wins Premier League’s Goal of the Month for March 2022

"Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal. Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax. We are already planning for the new season," Ten Hag was quoted by Sport 1.

"My focus is currently only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don't want to rule anything out. I'm currently employed here at Ajax to perform," he added. Ten Hag's current contract at Ajax expires in 2023 but he might just move to Manchester United at the end of this ongoing season.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season so far. They have been knocked out of the Champions League and the best that they can achieve is a top-four spot in the Premier League. But that would take some doing as the Red Devils have to fend off some stiff competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).