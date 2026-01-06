In a development that has captured the imagination of the Old Trafford faithful, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has emerged as a serious candidate to return to the club on a short-term basis. The move comes in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s sacking on Monday morning, which has left United searching for its seventh permanent manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Ruben Amorim Sacked; Manchester United Part Ways With Portuguese Head Coach After Draw Against Leeds United in Premier League 2025-26.

Solskjaer, who previously managed the "Red Devils" between 2018 and 2021, is reportedly "more than open" to assisting his former club as an interim head coach until the end of the 2025–26 season.

The Return of "Ole at the Wheel"?

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and several UK outlets, Solskjaer has signaled his willingness to step in immediately. The Norwegian has been out of work since August 2025, after a brief stint with Turkish side Besiktas ended following the club's exit from European competition.

The 52-year-old’s potential return is seen as a way to "restore the feel-good factor" at a club currently sitting sixth in the Premier League. During his initial three-year tenure, Solskjaer secured second and third-place finishes in the league, a feat that has remained largely unmatched by his immediate successors, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Amorim’s Departure and the Power Struggle

The vacancy at Old Trafford was created after Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties following a tumultuous 1-1 draw against Leeds United. Amorim’s 14-month spell was reportedly marred by a "power struggle" with the club's hierarchy, specifically Director of Football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, regarding the club's January transfer policy.

Tensions boiled over during a post-match press conference where Amorim publicly challenged the scouting department to "do their job." United’s leadership ultimately decided that a change was necessary to protect the team’s chances of a top-four finish.

Short-Term Options and Long-Term Targets

While Darren Fletcher has been placed in charge for Wednesday’s fixture against Burnley, the club is actively vetting more experienced caretaker options to bridge the gap until the summer. Aside from Solskjaer, former midfielder Michael Carrick—who enjoyed a successful three-game caretaker stint in 2021—is also under consideration.

For the permanent role, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has emerged as the frontrunner. Glasner, who led Palace to an FA Cup title last season, is out of contract this summer, making him a cost-effective long-term option if United can wait until the end of the campaign.

Restoration of Club DNA

Supporters and former players, including Gary Neville, have emphasized that the next appointment must align with the "DNA" of Manchester United, favoring aggressive, attacking football. Solskjaer’s familiarity with the squad—specifically senior figures like Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire—is viewed as a significant advantage in stabilizing a dressing room that has grown frustrated with shifting tactical identities. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Whether INEOS and the United board choose the emotional homecoming of Solskjaer or opt for a fresh tactical direction remains to be seen as negotiations continue this week.

