Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning strike for Manchester United in their match against Tottenham Hotspur has been named Premier League's Goal of the Month for March 2022. Ronaldo scored a hattrick in that game on March 12 and his first goal in the game was given the award. Manchester United won the game 3-2.

See Manchester United's Tweet:

𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 🔥@Cristiano's stunning first v Tottenham has been named the #PL Goal of the Month for March ☄️#MUFC | @PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/42GpXkVLPb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2022

