Al-Nassr will be hosting Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals, with the hosts looking to play in the summit clash. With Al Hilal already booking a place in the finals with a win over Al-Ittihad, it is now left to these two to identify whom Al Hilal will meet. Al-Nassr are not in the best form at the moment, with just two wins in their last five games in the league. Having Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad should invariably help the side unlock new levels, but that has not yet happened so far. Al-Wehda are not in the best of forms either and are yet to win a match in their last five attempts. Al-Nassr versus Al-Wehda starts at 11:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

Odion Igalo’s brace sank Al-Nassr in the last game and it was their overall poor display which is a cause for concern. Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure in the contest as he was hardly presented with any chance. The likes of Talisca and Ayman Yahya will have to step up for Al-Nassr and try and dominate the midfield area from the onset. Álvaro González in defence is a key player as he has the ability to build play from the back.

Jean-David Beauguel came off the bench to score for Al-Wehda in the last game and he will be pushing for a start. Anselmo, as the no 10, is capable of coming up with defence-splitting passes and Al-Nassr could man-mark him strongly. Karim Yoda, on the flanks, is another key player capable of creating a goal from nothing. Cristiano Ronaldo Appears to Make Obscene Gesture Towards Fans Chanting Lionel Messi's Name After Al-Nassr's Defeat, Club Issues Clarification.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda, King Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda King Cup 2023 match will be played at the SMC Stadium in Riyadh. The game will be held on April 24 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda, King Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the King Cup 2022-23 in India. Hence, fans can watch live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda, King Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this contest. Fans in India can watch online live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda match in the King Cup 2022-23 on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Nassr should dominate this match from the onset. Expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be on the scoresheet here and Al-Nassr to march through to the finals with a 3-0 win.

