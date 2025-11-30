La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid will be looking to get back to the top of the Spanish La Liga when they take on Girona in an away tie this evening. The Los Blancos have drawn their last two games and that has prompted Barcelona to leapfrog them to the top. Manager Xabi Alonso knows managing a squad like Real Madrid is not easy and he needs to keep everyone involved and motivated. Opponents Girona are in the relegation zone at 18th with just 11 points from 13 matches played. With just a solitary win in their last five games, they have a tough job ahead of themselves. Girona versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Scores Second-Fastest UCL Hat-Trick in Los Blancos' Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristian Portu, David Lopez, Donny van de Beek, Juan Carlos, Alejandro Frances, Daley Blind, Ricard Artero, Thomas Lemar, and Vladyslav Krapyvtsov are the players missing out for Girona due to injuries. Vladyslav Vanat will be the target man upfront for hosts with Azzedine Ounahi as the playmaker. Viktor Tsygankov and Bryan Gil will be deployed out wide, with Axel Witsel playing as the central defensive midfielder.

Franco Mastantuono, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois, and Dean Huijsen are all major doubts for the game for Real Madrid as they are not fully fit. Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are the players ruled out of the tie. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will be the two-man forward line with Jude Bellingham as the attacking midfielder. Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Federico Valverde will combine in midfield to dominate the tie. Vinicius Junior Plays Down El Clasico Rift After Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Barcelona in La Liga 2025–26.

Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Girona vs Real Madrid Date Monday, December 1 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Montilivi, Girona Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Girona will lock horns with Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, December 1. The Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Estadi Montilivi, Girona and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Girona vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Girona vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Real Madrid have quality in all departments and should ease through to a routine victory

