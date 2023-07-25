Al Nassr have lost heavily in their last two pre-season friendly games against Celta Vigo and Benfica, respectively and they will be further tested as PSG awaits them in another friendly tie. French champions PSG have been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently as the whole Kylian Mbappe saga unfolds. The French skipper is left out of the squad with the management desperate to sell him. They had a disappointing season last term and Luis Enrique has a tough task ahead of him to get them playing at their highest level. Al Nassr has their sights set on winning the Saudi Arabian league and playing against the best sides helps them gauge their level better. Al Nassr versus PSG starts at 3:50 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs PSG, Pre-Season Friendly Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Milan Skirniar, Xavi Simons, Lucas Hernandez, Cher Ndour and Lee Kang-in are all big-name arrivals at PSG and they have been training with the first-team squad and should feature. Neymar is back fit and with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe chapter past the club, he is perhaps the biggest superstar present in the club. Marquinhos, with his experience, will keep things tidy at the back while also being a threat in the opposition box.

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked short of match fitness so far on the tour and he will hope to gain some sharpness again when he faces PSG. Talisca is perhaps the most potent figure when it comes to the Al Nassr attack and he will be marked heavily. Alex Telles is another big signing from Manchester United and he should start the contest. Marcelo Brozovic has a huge role in shielding a backline down on confidence. ‘Arigato’ Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Japanese During Al-Nassr’s Pre-Season Tour of Japan, Video Goes Viral!

When is Al-Nassr vs PSG, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on PSG in a pre-season match on Tuesday, July 25. The game will begin at 3:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Yanmar Stadium in Osaka.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs PSG, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Al-Nassr vs PSG match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs PSG, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on PSGTV. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Al Nassr will be no match in front of PSG and expect the French giants to score plenty of goals in the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).