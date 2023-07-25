Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of many talents! The Al-Nassr star recently was seen heard in Japanese during a press conference ahead of his side's friendly match against PSG. In a video which has gone viral, Ronaldo was heard saying 'Arigato' which, in Japanese, means 'thank you.' He, according to a report, was thanking the Japanese media for having him in their country. Ronaldo is currently in Japan for Al-Nassr's friendly matches against PSG and Inter Milan. Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Rafael Nadal Picks His Favourite Player As Debate About Football’s GOAT Continues! (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Japanese

Cristiano Ronaldo speaking Japanese 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/ckBugZ1a6M — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)