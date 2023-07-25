A lot of eyes would be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the star forward gets set to compete in Al-Nassr’s pre-season friendly against PSG in Japan. Ronaldo has not been at his best, failing to score even once so far in all of Al-Nassr’s pre-season matches so far, but fans would hope that he is able to register his name on the scoresheet when they go up against PSG. Al-Nassr, for the uninitiated, are currently in Japan for two friendly matches against heavyweights PSG and Inter Milan (July 27). In this article, we shall take a look at whether Ronaldo would be taking part in this contest or not. ‘Arigato’ Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Japanese During Al-Nassr’s Pre-Season Tour of Japan, Video Goes Viral!

Ronaldo seemed to be quite upbeat about Al-Nassr’s Japan tour, which gets underway with this match. In a post on social media, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he is ready to represent his club for these two high-profile friendly matches. Furthermore, the ‘GOAT’ debate has seemed to take a slight tilt towards Ronaldo’s on-field rival Lionel Messi, who has had a memorable debut for Inter Miami. Fans, especially those who support Ronaldo, would want nothing but for him to make a statement against PSG.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs PSG Club Friendly 2023?

Ronaldo would, in all likelihood, be in action for Al-Nassr in this match. The star forward has trained hard with his side all this while in the pre-season and has also had some quality training sessions since he arrived in Japan. Should there be no late development, Ronaldo is expected to be part of Al-Nassr’s starting XI in this match, where he would lead his team’s attack. ‘I Am Here, Osaka!’ Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Looking Forward’ to Al-Nassr’s ‘Exciting’ Pre-Season Friendly Matches Against PSG and Inter Milan in Japan.

Fans have been made quite aware over the years of how much Ronaldo loves to perform against top-quality opposition and the Al-Nassr forward would brace this challenge once again. A good performance against a strong side like PSG can give both him and his team the confidence they need ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season, which is set to be nothing short of an exciting one, especially with the clubs having signed top names of the sport.

