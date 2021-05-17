What the world witnessed during West Brom vs Liverpool was nothing short of amazing. It was Alisson Becker, the goalkeeper of the Reds who led the team to a 2-1 win. Alisson netted an amazing header during the dying minutes of the match and kept Liverpool's hopes alive for the Champions League. Becker scored an amazing header during the game and the rest as they say is history. So Liverpool was hosted by West Brom last evening. The already-relegated hosts showed intent and brought the team to 1-1. Mohamed Salah had scored an equaliser at the 33rd minute and no goals were scored until the 95th minute of the match. Diogo Jota Ruled out of Liverpool's Clash Against West Brom.

At one point in time, it looked like the Champions League hopes for the next season were fading away for the Reds. But no then we had Alisson Becker who displayed nerves of steel and scored an amazing header. With this, he not only amazed the fans but also the world with this stunning header. The video of the goal went viral on social media and the fans also could not stop praising the stopper. Some of them even took a jibe at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Alisson having more goals than him.

Now, check out the goal by Alisson below:

Even the official account of Liverpool shared an appreciation tweet on social media:

Football eh. 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥. Experience 5 minutes 33 seconds of unbridled joy with every angle of @Alissonbecker's goal... pic.twitter.com/QlgWJQ9QcA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

With this, Liverpool now stands on number five of the EPL 2021 points table with 63 points, Chelsea stands on number four with 64 points, Leicester with 66 points. Manchester United is placed on number two with 70 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).