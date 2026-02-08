Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland will be in action against each other (Photo X@LFC, @ManCity)

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Anfield will take centre stage today as defending champions Liverpool host Manchester City in a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 encounter. Both sides are desperate for points to keep their title ambitions alive. Liverpool, currently sitting in sixth place, are looking to build on the momentum of a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle, while second-placed Manchester City aims to close the seven-point gap on league leaders Arsenal. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 8 (IST).

Venue: Anfield in Liverpool

Time: 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City a match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Team News

Arne Slot faces a significant selection headache as he navigates a defensive injury crisis. The Reds are confirmed to be without Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni. There is a nervous wait regarding the fitness of Joe Gomez, who is battling a groin injury; while he is unlikely to start, he may feature on the bench.

The visitors are bolstered by the return of Ruben Dias to the starting XI, though they remain without John Stones and Josko Gvardiol. In attack, all eyes will be on Erling Haaland, who currently leads the Golden Boot race with 20 goals, as he looks to exploit a depleted Liverpool backline.

