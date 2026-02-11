Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool travel to the Stadium of Light to face a rejuvenated Sunderland side in a vital Premier League 2025-26 fixture. Following a narrow defeat to Manchester City over the weekend, Arne Slot’s men are looking to regain ground in the race for Champions League qualification. Sunderland, currently enjoying a successful return to the top flight after an eight-year absence, remain unbeaten at home this season—a record that has already frustrated several title contenders. EPL 2025–26: Thomas Frank to Ruben Amorim, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Sunderland vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 12 (IST).

Venue: Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Time: 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Sunderland vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Sunderland vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Sunderland vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool face a significant selection headache in defence. Dominik Szoboszlai, who had been filling in at right-back, is suspended following his red card against Manchester City. With Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, and Joe Gomez all nursing injuries, Curtis Jones or Wataru Endo may be required to step into a makeshift backline.

Sunderland will be without captain Granit Xhaka and forward Bertrand Traore due to injury. However, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed that Noah Sadiki is fit to feature, and recent signing Nilson Angulo could make his full home debut after appearing as a substitute against Arsenal.

