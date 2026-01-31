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Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Anfield prepares for a significant Premier League 2025-26 encounter on 31 January, as Liverpool hosts Newcastle United. Despite a dominant 6-0 midweek victory over Qarabağ in European competition, Arne Slot’s side is desperate to arrest a worrying domestic slump, having failed to win any of their first five league matches in 2026. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Liverpool enter this fixture sitting sixth in the table, having recently slipped out of the top four following a string of draws and a last-gasp defeat at Bournemouth. While their Champions League form remains imperious, the Reds have struggled for consistency in the Premier League.

Newcastle United, currently ninth, arrive at Anfield following a gritty 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to capitalise on Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities, as the hosts have conceded 32 goals in 23 games—the highest amongst the top six sides this season.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 1 (IST).

Venue: Anfield in Liverpool

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Team News and Key Players

The Reds are facing a crisis at right-back. Jeremie Frimpong was forced off in midweek and joins Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez on the sidelines. However, Ibrahima Konate is set to return to the heart of the defence, and Curtis Jones has recovered from illness.

The Magpies will be without former Liverpool target Alexander Isak, who remains sidelined with a long-term leg injury. Captain Bruno Guimaraes is also a major doubt after picking up a knock in Paris, while key defenders Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are confirmed out.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).