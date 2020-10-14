Argentina handed Bolivia 2-1 defeat in the second round of South American 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. This was Lionel Messi-led team’s second back to bak to victory in the tournament. Interestingly, this was Argentina’s first victory in La Paz since 2005. With this win, Argentina occupy second spot on the team standings while Brazil leads. Argentina were trailing in the first half an hour after Marcelo Martins netted the opening goal for Bolivia. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Showdown in Juventus vs Barcelona Under Threat Now As CR7 Tests Positive for Coronavirus?

However, thanks to ‘accidental goal’ by Lautaro Martinez, Argentina managed to draw level at the half time. After Bolivia’s Jose Carrasco failed to clear the ball, it hit the right leg of Argentina striker and deflected into the nets. Interestingly, Martinez became the first Argentina player other than Messi to score in a World Cup qualifier since 2016.

In 79th minute, Argentina found a winner when Messi assisted unmarked Joaquin Correa who netted in a left-footed shot as he beat goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

After the win, excited Messi took to Instagram and posted few pictures from the match on the Instagram. He wrote, “great triumph at altitude, where it always costs more. There is still a lot to do, the qualifiers have just started and we are very happy to have achieved these two victories.”

Here’s Messi’s Reaction

The Intensity

'la concha de tu madre que te pasa pelado' jakdjs TE AMO MESSI LOS DEMAS PAISES TE DESEAN pic.twitter.com/R6bi7VZUXJ — victrøla (@esposxgreys) October 13, 2020

Mad Stat

Mad stat: Martinez’s equaliser for Argentina in Bolivia is the first goal scored for them in a World Cup qualifier by any player apart from Messi for 4 years. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 13, 2020

First and Second

Messi's 1st victory against Bolivia at their home ground. This is Argentina's 2nd victory in 47 years at their home. pic.twitter.com/N21FgUTW7t — infosfcb (@infosfcb) October 13, 2020

The Messi Assist

Messi creating this goal. 😎😂 But they will say he didn't do anything 😂😂 ehard oo. pic.twitter.com/kTWEIxH9kc — 👁️ broken_heart 💔👻🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@broken_heart490) October 13, 2020

Argentina’s next encounter is against Paraguay on November 12 (IST) while Bolivia will face Ecuador on the same day. Earlier, Argentina registered a 1-0 win over Ecuador.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).