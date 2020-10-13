After Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus chances are he will miss many of his upcoming assignments. He was to feature in the Portugal vs Sweden UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match but will apparently miss it now. Among other prominent fixtures that Ronaldo could miss is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage match against Barcelona. Fans were waiting in anticipation for Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi showdown and now the epic clash could be under threat. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID-19 Positive! Portuguese FA Breaks The News About Juventus Forward Testing Positive For For Coronavirus.

The Juventus vs Barcelona will take place on October 29 (as per IST) at the Juventus Stadium. Ronaldo, who tested positive, is asymptomatic, and as per the quarantine rules in Italy he will stay in the isolation period for 10 days.

Once CR7 completes quarantine and then tests negative he will be allowed to move out. It will be interesting to see whether Juventus management will straightaway play Ronaldo or not. But it all depends on Ronaldo’s next COVID-19 test which has to test negative. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Set To Miss UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Clash Against Sweden, Fans Wish For Juventus Star's Speedy Recovery.

Earlier Portugal's Football Federation confirmed that Ronaldo has tested positive. "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon," read a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).