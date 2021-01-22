Arsenal are very close to signing Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid after both clubs were involved in advance talks over a six-month deal for the attacking midfielder. The 22-year-old has requested to leave the club for more playing time after being of staved of games under Zinedine Zidane. Arsenal though aren’t the only one chasing the promising Norwegian with Real Sociedad also in the run to land him. Mikel Arteta and co though are confident they can reach an agreement with Madrid to sign Odegaard. Liverpool's 68-Match Unbeaten EPL Home Run Ended With 1-0 Loss to Burnley FC.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Arsenal are not far from completing the signing of Odegaard on a six-month loan deal and currently in discussion with Madrid for an agreement. The Gunners have been desperate to sign an attacking midfielder and have been in search for one after manager Arteta isolated Mesut Ozil and dropped him from the squad. Harry Kane Hilariously Teases RCB on IPL Player Retention Day, Tottenham Hotspurs Striker Says ‘Disappointed Not to be Selected’.

Odegaard has not always been their first choice but can operate as a no. 10 or on the right-wing and impressed in both positions for Real Sociedad last season during another loan spell. He has, however, made only nine starts for the Spanish champions this season and only thrice in the La Liga, two of which came in the first week of the season.

Martin Odegaard Close to Arsenal Signing

Martin Ødegaard has decided to join Arsenal over Real Sociedad ⚪️🔴 The deal is expected to be completed in the coming hours. #AFC and Real Madrid are in contact to reach the agreement - Real want a ‘simple’ loan until June. Arteta spoke directly with the player - key factor. https://t.co/id7qQyNPpL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021

Singing Odegaard will also lessen the burden on Emile Smith Rowe, who has been exceptional in recent weeks and is central to the club’s resurgence in the Premier League. Arsenal, however, face tough competition from Real Sociedad where Odegaard spent the last season and shone as one of the best creators in the league.

Arsenal’s priority this month has been in getting rid of out of favour players from the squad. The club have allowed the likes of Ozil, Sean Kolasinac, William Saliba and Sokratis to leave and will be focussed in making some signings before the transfer window closes.

"We are in that process right now," Arteta told reports when asked about Arsenal making new signings. "We've done the first part (trimming the squad), more or less, and now we are focusing on the second phase. Obviously, this market and the context makes it really difficult but we are looking at options and we will see what we can do."

Arteta, however, refused to comment on Odegaard. "I cannot comment about players that play for other clubs. We are looking at various positions because the movements that we've made in this transfer window with some players leaving the club leaves us a little bit short in certain areas,” he said.

