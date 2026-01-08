Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Arsenal face arguably their sternest test of the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 campaign on 9 January, as they welcome defending champions Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side currently holds a six-point advantage at the top of the table and could extend their lead significantly with a victory. Liverpool, under Arne Slot, travel to North London aiming to find the consistency that saw them lift the trophy last season following a run of unconvincing results in recent weeks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Emerges as Candidate For Interim Coach Of Manchester United After Premier League Club Part Ways With Ruben Amorim.

Arsenal enter the fixture in relentless form, having won their last five league games. Their defensive record remains the best in the division, anchored by the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel.

Liverpool sit in fourth place and have managed a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, but three draws in their last four league matches have seen them lose ground in the title race.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 9.

Venue: Emirates Stadium in London

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Team News and Key Players

Arsenal are expected to be boosted by the return of Bukayo Saka to the starting line-up. The winger was rested for the majority of the weekend’s fixture against Bournemouth but is fit to lead the attack tonight. In a further boost for the Gunners, Kai Havertz is back in the matchday squad after a long-term knee injury, though he is likely to start on the bench. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Liverpool, however, continue to grapple with significant absences. The Reds remain without star striker Alexander Isak and the influential Mohamed Salah, the latter due to international commitments. Arne Slot also faces a late fitness test for Hugo Ekitike, who is struggling with a hamstring issue, potentially leaving the visitors without a recognised senior striker.

