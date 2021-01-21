The Royal Challengers Bangalore on January 20, 2021, came up with the list of the players which are to be released by Virat Kohli-led team. The team has let go of players like Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and others. The IPL retention day went on to emerge as a top trend on social media and Tottenham Hotspurs’ striker Harry Kane noticed the trend and went on to tease Royal Challengers Bangalore by saying that he is disappointed to not get selected. The tweet caught the attention of netizens and they had a hearty laugh about the same. RCB IPL 2021 Squad: List of Retained & Released Players by Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Ahead of Auctions.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav are the other players who had been released by the RCB. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will continue to lead the team. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had quite a good season during the IPL 2020 which was held in UAE. The team made it to the playoffs in the last season and were placed on number four of the IPL 2020 points table. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Harry Kane below:

Bit disappointed not to be selected but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on 😂🏏🔥 https://t.co/Jq17o1m3aO — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 20, 2021

AB de Villers, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj are many others who have been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

