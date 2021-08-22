Arsenal and Chelsea had contrasting starts to their Premier League seasons but both teams will be looking to put that behind them when they face each other in the first London Derby. The Arsenal vs Chelsea clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London on August 22, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Arsenal vs Chelsea, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Manchester United, Chelsea Seek Consecutive Premier League Wins, Bayern Munich Chase First League Win.

Arsenal got off to yet another poor start to a Premier League season as they were defeated by promoted side Brentford in the season opener. Meanwhile, Chelsea started the campaign with a comprehensive win over Crystal Palace. Both teams will welcome some familiar faces for the match as Romelu Lukaku is set to begin his second stint at the Blues while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will feature for the Gunners are missing the opening match due to COVID. Chelsea Transfer News Update: Romelu Lukaku Set To Complete Stamford Bridge Return.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London. The game will be held on August 21, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).