Chelsea are once again emerging as one of the highest spenders in the transfer market as after shelling over £200 million last year on stars such as Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, the Blues are once again ready to break the bank ahead of the new season with Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku set for a big-money return to Stamford Bridge. Olivier Giroud Undergoing AC Milan Medical Ahead of Transfer From Chelsea.

Chelsea’s huge spending last season saw them win the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard mid-season and the London outfit are once again turning towards the same strategy, hoping to replicate a similar kind of success this year as well.

According to famed transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to complete a move for Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan with the Belgian star returning to the Premier League for a hefty transfer fee of around €115 million. It is understood that the forwards will earn around €12 million + add ons for a long-term contract.

Romelu Lukaku is set to travel to London in the coming week to undergo his medal and complete a record-breaking move. The Belgian led Inter Milan to their first league title in over a decade and Chelsea will hope that he can bring a similar kind of success to the London outfit as well, helping them re-emerge as the champions of England.

With the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, it is understood that striker Tammy Abraham will be moving to Italy as Atalanta are in talks with the English striker. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are aiming to replace the departing Belgian with AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata on their radar.

