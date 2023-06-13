Santiago (Chile), June 13: Chile international midfielder Arturo Vidal has said that he plans to leave Flamengo when his contract with the Brazilian club expires in December. Vidal, who joined the Rio de Janeiro outfit on a free transfer last July, was a key member of the team that won last year's Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores titles. But he has fallen out of favour under Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who replaced Vitor Pereira as head coach in April, a Xinhua report said. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Barcelona Goalkeeper, Wins La Liga MVP Award for 2022-23 Season.

"I have a contract until December [with Flamengo]. After that I will see but I will clearly not continue in Brazil," Vidal told reporters upon arriving in Santiago for Chile's friendly against the Dominican Republic in Vina del Mar on Friday.

The 36-year-old has made only six out of a possible 10 appearances for Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A championship this season and was an unused substitute in the 3-0 home win over Gremio on Sunday.

When asked if he would like to return to Colo-Colo, the Chilean club where he began his professional career in 2005, Vidal replied: "I'd love to go back but we'll have to wait and see. There's a lot of time between now and December."

He added: "This is not the time to talk about my future. When I'm free I will tell you what my next move will be."

