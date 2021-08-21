Barcelona would take on Athletic Club in their second match of the La Liga 2021-22 season on Sunday, August 22. The match would be played at the San Mames Stadium and would start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona had a very good start to their domestic campaign last week as they rallied to defeat Real Sociedad 4-2. It was a complete team effort for the Catalan outfit, who saw arguably their best player Lionel Messi depart from the club after 17 trophy-laden seasons, due to a breakdown in talks over a new contract. Besides this, the club is also in a lot of debt but the players didn't let any of that impact their performance as they have displayed good form and Ronald Koeman would further expect the likes of Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Pique to continue the good work they have been doing so far. Lionel Messi’s Tear-Soaked Tissue Used During Barcelona Farewell Reportedly Up for Sale at a Whopping Sum of USD 1 million

Athletic Club, who played out a goalless draw against Elche in their first match, would expect star striker Inaki Williams to come up with a good performance in an attempt to derail Barcelona's campaign.

When is Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Athletic Club vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on August 22, 2021 (Sunday) at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fane can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Athletic Club vs Barcelona clash.

