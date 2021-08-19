Lionel Messi's tearful farewell conference at Barcelona is something that the fans still can't get over. As the current PSG star could not hold back his tears during the farewell conference, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo offered him tissue paper. Now, this tissue paper has been put up on sale for a whopping price tag of $1 million. Reports are also claiming that an individual company has also created a replica of the tissue. An unknown person has claimed to have collected the tissue paper which Messi used to wipe his tears. Ronald Koeman Says He’d Still Prefer Lionel Messi To Be in His Team After Barcelona’s 4–2 Win Over Real Sociedad in La Liga 2021–22.

Lionel Messi quite Barcelona earlier in August and this was quite a heartbreaking move for the Argentine. Thousands of fans had gathered outside Camp Nou and his teammates were also around during the conference. Messi said that he was not prepared to leave Barcelona and even revealed that he had offered a 50 per cent pay cut to be with the Catalans. But things did not work with the contracts and Messi had to quit.

Por si ocupan… En internet se vende en un millón de dólares el pañuelo que uso Messi en su despedida. 💰 pic.twitter.com/c0gfTohsnl — ZEL (@Mariazelzel) August 18, 2021

The six-time Ballon d'Or award winner was a free agent for a while now. Post this, he was busy with the national duties for the Copa America 2021 which was won by Argentina. However, Ligue 1 Giants PSG signed up for the Argentine and could make his debut in one of the upcoming games.

