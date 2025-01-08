Barcelona will be looking to reach the finals of the Supercopa de Espana when they take on Athletic Bilbao this evening in their semi-final tie. The Catalonians are currently third in the La Liga standings with 38 points from 19 games. They led the title race at one point but a sharp decline in form recently has seen them move south. The Cup competition is an ideal opportunity for them to shift their focus away from the league but it will not be easy as they come up against last season’s Copa del Rey champions. With four wins in the last five league matches, Athletic Club are in sublime form. Neymar Jr Reacts to Idea of Joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, Says, 'Football is Full of Surprises'.

Athletic Bilbao will deploy Inaki Williams and Nico Williams on the wings and their pace and dribbling skills could trouble Barcelona. Gorka Guruzeta is the focal point in the team’s attack and should have Alejandro Berenguer as the playmaker behind him. Benat Prados and Mikel Jauregizar will be the two central midfielders.

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will miss out for Barcelona as they are not registered yet. Laime Yamal and Andreas Christensen return to the squad to provide some much-needed relief. Robert Lewandowski leads the forward line and has Gavi as the no 10. Raphinha and Firmin Lopez are the wide players. Pedri and Marc Casado will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

When Is Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final on TV?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the Athletic Club vs Barcelona semi-final clash in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 will not be telecasted in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets.

How To Watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans in India will be able to watch the Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 live streaming viewing option in India, they can catch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona action on the FanCode app and website. They can also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. Barcelona will struggle in this game and they could very well be defeated here.

