Athletic Bilbao will be hosting Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga with the home side looking to give their Champions League qualification hopes a lift. The home side have 49 points from 26 games and currently occupy the fifth spot in the points table. They lost out to Real Betis in their last league fixture but followed it up with a key win over Atletico Madrid to secure a place in the Copa Del Rey final. Barcelona are third and with four wins in their last five games, they remain with an outside chance to defend the La Liga title. Real Madrid have dropped key points recently and a win here today for the Catalonians will see them close the gap with their arch rivals to six points. Athletic Bilbao versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 AM. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Held by Valencia in Controversial 2–2 Draw, Sevilla Beat Real Sociedad.

Yuri Berchiche and Ander Herrera are the key players missing out for Athletic Bilbao. Nico Williams received his marching order in the last game and remains suspended for this tie. Accumulation of yellow cards also sees another suspension for the home side with Dani Vivian as the guilty party. Gorka Guruzeta leads the attack and he will have Oihan Sancet behind him as the playmaker.

Barcelona’s injury list includes the likes of Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Marcos Alonso. Andreas Christensen has done well as the defensive midfielder and his presence will aid Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan to venture forward. Robert Lewandowski is the central striker and Raphinha and Pedri make up the winger list for the visitors. Jude Bellingham Shown Red Card for Protesting After Referee Controversially Disallows Real Madrid’s Late Winner Against Valencia in La Liga 2023–24 (Watch Video).

When is Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Athletic Club will lock horns with Barcelona in La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, March 4. The La Liga match will be played at San Mames in Basque Country and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Athletic Club vs Barcelona, on Sports18 1 HD TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Athletic Club vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona will know this is a must-win game for them if they are to remain alive in the title race. The Catalonians should secure a narrow victory here.

