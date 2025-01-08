Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 semi-final on January 9 will see arch-rivals Athletic Club and FC Barcelona will lock horns. The Athletic Club vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match will be held at King Abdullah Sports City in Riyadh, with the clash kicking off at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Form-wise, Athletic Club started the season on a slow note but have steadily found themselves challenging top teams. Spanish Super Cup 2025 Preview: Key Questions Loom As FC Barcelona Prepare To Face Athletic Bilbao.

On the flip side, Barcelona got off the gates with a rocketing beginning but has lately been on a downward spiral. Leading into the contest, in their last competitive match, Barcelona routed their opponents 4-0 in Copa del Ray 2024-25 and will hope to maintain their scoring form against Bilbao as well. Athletic Club, who have proved to be a tough nut to crack for all sides, will look to keep water-tight in the field and become a giant killer against Blaugrana.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Lineups Predicted Playing XI for Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final 2024-25

Athletic Club will be without the services of Ander Herrera, and Oihan Sancet who are recovering from respective injuries. Inaki and Nico Williams are likely to start.

Hansi Flick has named a 28-member Barcelona squad for the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25, leaving only Marc-Andre ter Stegen behind, who is nursing an injury. Dani Olmo and Pau Victor's participation remains a mystery, while the likes of Andreas Christensen, Lamine Yamal, and Hector Fort are expected to be fit for the first semi-final. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Forward Featuring in Starting XI.

Athletic Club Predicted Playing XI: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri Berchiche, Mikel Vsga, Benat Prados, Mikel Jauregizar, Nico Williams, Gorka Guruzeta, Inaki Williams.

Barcelona Predicted Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martínez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski

