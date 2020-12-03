ATKMB vs OFC Live Streaming Online, ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan have made a strong start to the 2020/21 Indian Super League, winning both their opening games. They have a chance to go three point clear at the top when they face Odisha FC next. Antonio Habas has spoken about his team not getting over confident at an early stage of the tournament but when you have won multiple titles as a manager, there certainly is high expectations all the time. With six matches to play in December, ATK cannot let their guards down. Odisha FC have managed just a solitary point so far and the team is in dire need of a strong performance. Stuart Baxter will be familiar with Antonio Habas’ tactics, having managed against him in South Africa. ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Edu Garcia will not feature against Odisha for ATK Mohun Bagan but is in line to make his comeback against Jamshedpur. Roy Krishna and David Williams as a front two remain the club’s most potent weapon with their goalscoring and playmaking abilities up there with the best in the league. With Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan holding fort at the back, ATK certainly don’t look like conceding much against Odisha.

Diego Mauricio came off the bench to score twice against Jamshedpur and he will be pushing for a start against ATK. Marcelinho in the no 10 role had a quiet ISL last season and the Brazilian needs to get back to his best soon after a not so bright start to this campaign. Gaurav Bora and Cole Alexander will slot in ahead of the defence and protect the back four. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 03 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the ATKMB vs OFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. ATK Mohun Bagan look unstoppable at the moment and it will take a special display from Odisha to even get a point against them.

