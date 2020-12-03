ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match no 15 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on December 3, 2020. The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium. This match is taking place in the 3rd round of ISL 2020. ATKMB is one of the best sides in the tournament as they have won both games they have played so far. On the other hand, Odisha FC has been struggling so far in the tournament and they are placed at the 10th position. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATKMB defeated SC East Bengal in their first-ever Kolkata Derby in ISL. Roy Krishna has been their standout performer with two goals in two matches. Odisha FC is still in search of a win as they had a draw and a defeat so far in ISL. OFC however can take some positives from their second-half performance against Jamshedpur FC in their previous game.

ATKMB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper –Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) must be your keeper for this clash.

ATKMB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Tiri (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB) and Shubham Sarangi (OFC) must be your defenders.

ATKMB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Javi Hernández (ATKMB), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC) and Marcelo Pereira (OFC) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Diego Mauricio (OFC) and Manuel Onwu (OFC) must be your forwards.

ATKMB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Javi Hernández (ATKMB), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Marcelo Pereira (OFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Manuel Onwu (OFC).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be made captain of your Dream11 team. While Diego Mauricio (OFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

