ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20 Final to Be Held Behind Closed Doors Following Coronavirus Threat

ISL's official logo (Photo Credits: @IndSuperLeague/Twitter)

The Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The ISL 2019-20 final will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), owing to the current preventive measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19), has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors. Many sporting tournaments around the world have been either cancelled or postponed following the Coronavirus threat. IPL 2020 Behind Closed Doors? Sports Ministry Tells NSFs, Including BCCI, to Shut Out Crowds Due to COVID-19.

Some of the football leagues around the world held matches without allowing spectators and now ISL has decided to do the same. Meanwhile, for fans who have already booked the tickets the refund will be issued. "FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds, and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels," read a statement by ISL.

Important update on #HeroISLFinal More details 🔽https://t.co/6O0eojqgmJ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2020

Earlier Sports Ministry asked all sporting bodies to conduct events without any public gathering. "You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators," the Sports Ministry said in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all national sports federations.