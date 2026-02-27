Two unbeaten sides, East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC, are set to meet in a highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash on 27 February 2026. The match, taking place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, presents an early opportunity for either side to seize outright control of the league table. Where to Watch Indian Football League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

Fans looking to follow the match live have official telecast and streaming options available across India. While many viewers search for free streaming links, the official digital broadcasting rights for the current ISL season are held by FanCode.

Live Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: Viewers can stream the game online via the FanCode app and website (a subscription or specific match pass is required). ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season. Match Fact Category Details Match East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Date 27 February 2026 Kick-off Time 5:00 PM IST Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kolkata TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2) Live Streaming FanCode App and Website

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Both teams head into this encounter riding a wave of momentum, having secured six points each from their opening two fixtures. The Red and Gold Brigade, under head coach Óscar Bruzón, recently delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi, showcasing strong attacking intent.

Conversely, Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC have relied on defensive resilience. The 'Men of Steel' earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Punjab FC in their last outing, keeping a second consecutive clean sheet. With both teams tied on points, the winner of this fixture will temporarily secure the number one spot in the ISL standings.

