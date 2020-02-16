ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of ATK vs CFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK (Photo Credits: Twitter|@ISL)

ATK take on Chennaiyin FC at home in a clash of former champions with the game being of utmost consequence for the latter who are still in with a chance to make it to the next round. Chennaiyin with 22 points from 15 games have shown a great resurgence in the late stages of the Indian Super League. They looked down and out at the beginning of the tournament, but the appointment of Owen Coyle brought a change in their fortunes. They have won four out of their last five games, and despite playing one of the best teams in the tournament, Chennaiyin will be unfazed. ATK are second currently and a win tonight should see them go joint top along with Goa. ATK FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

ATK’s attack has been on another level courtesy Roy Krishna and David Williams who have scored goals for fun along with plenty of assists. Roy Krishna with 13 goals is one of the leading scorers this term and has been giving defenders sleepless nights. Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj have contributed well from the wide areas putting in those dangerous crosses. Sumit Rathi in defence has been one of the finds of the tournament and could be a star for the Indian team in the coming years.

Chennaiyin will rely on the Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro to come up with the goods in the attacking third. Their understanding on the field is brilliant, which has helped the team secure crucial wins. Lucian Goian in defence has an important job marking Roy Krishna, and if the Romanian footballer is able to succeed in it, Chennaiyin have a huge chance of claiming the three points.

When is ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 football match between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, February 16. ATK vs CFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 in India. Fans can live telecast the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 6 match on Star Sports channels. To catch the live action of ATK vs CFC encounter viewer can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match will also be available of online platforms. Hotstar, the official online media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the ATK vs CFC match for its online fans in India. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of ATK vs CFC ISL 2019-20 encounter. Both teams will play fearless attacking football leaving gaps at the back that could be exploited. ATK hold the edge since they are playing at home, but Chennaiyin can't be ruled out either.