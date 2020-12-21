Football fans have their eyes set on the clock as the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see ATK Mohun Bagan locking horns with Bengaluru FC. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Monday (December 21). Both teams have been absolutely phenomenal this season and must leave no stones unturned to win the upcoming clash. The Mariners are second in the team standings with 13 points from six games while Bengaluru FC are third in the list with 12 points from six games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for ATKMB vs BFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Stakes are quite high in the game as the Mariners can replace Mumbai City FC with a win in the upcoming game. On the other hand, the Blues can get the second position with a victory in the upcoming encounter. Coming to the head-to-head record of the two sides, Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious in five of their eight meetings. ATKFC won 2 games while one fixture ended in a draw. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper.

ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Juanan (BFC) and Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) must be your defenders.

ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Carl Mchugh (ATKMB), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC) and Dimas Delgado (BFC) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Juanan (BFC), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Carl Mchugh (ATKMB), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Sunil Chhetri (BFC) is the ideal choice for the vice-captain slot.

