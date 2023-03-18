After months of intense football action, it has all boiled down to two teams—ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, both of whom aim to lift up the coveted silverware at the end of the night. For ATK Mohun Bagan, it will be a first shot at the ISL title when they take the field at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday night. The Mariners have been clinical in the tournament and head into this contest after knocking out the champions Hyderabad FC in a sensational penalty shootout. For Bengaluru, the knockouts began on a slightly controversial note after a walkout by Kerala Blasters handed them the win, but their performance has seen them make it to what has been a deserved final spot. Bengaluru beat shield winners Mumbai City FC in the semifinals. Sunil Chhetri May Be Playing His Last Season, Says India Football Team Head Coach Igor Stimac.

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru rivalry is not a new one in Indian football, with the two clubs having been part of thrilling contests in the past. Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC’s talisman, even remarked that this rivalry is the biggest in Indian football and he will be raring to get on the scoresheet. But that would not be easy, given that ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the best defensive sides in the tournament, with just 17 goals conceded in the league phase.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2022-23 Final, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Bengaluru FC in the 2nd leg of semifinal 2 in ISL 2022-23 on Saturday, March 18. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacherjee Reacts to Hate Received on Social Media After Controversial Ending to Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022–23 Knockout Match.

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Final Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Indian Super League 2022-23. The semifinal match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Final Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network will provide live streaming of this match in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

